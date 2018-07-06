Image caption Reading's attraction for businesses and new homes has fuelled a rise in car use, officials say

A congestion charge and workplace parking levy are being considered to improve air quality in Reading.

The town would be "unlikely" to meet "transport, growth and air quality challenges" without methods to manage traffic increases, Reading Borough Council officials said.

The council will launch feasibility studies into the the two schemes as part of its local transport plan.

The proposals will be put before the council's policy committee on 16 July.

Council officers cited a workplace parking levy in Nottingham, where the city council charges employers with more than 10 parking spaces an annual fee, as an example of what could be imposed.

A borough-wide survey of commuter movements and parking will take place in autumn to "inform the future strategy", officials added.

Tony Page, lead councillor for transport, said cash generated by the schemes could fund road improvements or a third Thames Bridge.

He said that "improving air quality, reducing congestion and encouraging more people to switch to sustainable transport" were three key aims of the plans.