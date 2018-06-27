Image copyright St Edwards Homes Image caption An artist's impression of the school's entrance

Plans for a new 450-place primary school in Reading are set for approval, helping tackle a rising demand for places.

St Edwards Homes Limited has put forward the proposals for the school in the Green Park housing development.

The council has previously acknowledged an increasing demand for places.

In March the BBC reported one in eight pupils were not offered any of their preferred school options in Reading, compared to one in 27 last year.

The plans are due to be approved by Reading Borough Council's planning committee on Wednesday.

The council said 90% of pupils will be able to walk or cycle to the school as they will come from new homes being built at Green Park.

A total of 230 pupils were allocated to schools not listed on their options list this year, up from 67 in 2017.