Man, 21, stabbed in head, ear and arm in Slough

  • 26 June 2018
Recreation Ground Image copyright Google
Image caption Two men have been arrested following reports of an attack in Slough

A man was stabbed in the head, ear and arm in an attack on parkland.

The 21-year-old remains in hospital in a stable condition following in the incident in Mercian Recreation Ground, Slough, at about 20:40 BST on Monday.

A 24-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of affray, while a 21-year-old man from Northolt has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Police have put out an appeal for witnesses.

