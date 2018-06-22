Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Mr Sharma said illegal encampments had become an 'increasing problem'

An MP has called for trespass to become a criminal offence following a spate of illegal encampments in Berkshire.

Reading West Tory MP Alok Sharma launched a petition and met with local police, stating local residents have suffered "an intolerable imposition".

He urged residents to sign the petition before making his case in parliament.

The chairman of the Gypsy and Traveller Coalition said the "onus was in the hands of the councils that should be providing more permanent sites".

Mr Sharma said illegal encampments had become an "increasing problem" in the Reading and West Berkshire boroughs, after travellers had settled on sites in Tilehurst, Theale, Calcot, Southcote, Coley and Prospect Park.

Recently, residents in Theale dug their own ditch on land to stop travellers returning after 22 unauthorised encampments in a month.

Image caption The gypsy and traveller coalition says there is "no proof" of the incidents alleged

Mr Sharma said: "The law needs strengthening and trespass needs to be made a criminal offence.

"It will deter illegal encampments as the individuals concerned will understand they will face criminal law sanctions, rather than civil ones, right from the start."

Under current law there are circumstances in which the police can deal with illegal encampments as a matter of immediacy and evict individuals from a site, without first having to apply to the courts.

Mr Sharma urged Thames Valley Police to make "full use of these powers where appropriate", but wants to see legislation strengthened to "minimise the distress these illegal encampments cause in the first place."

Phien O'Reachtigan, chairman of the Gypsy and Traveller Coalition, said he did not agree with the term "illegal" as travellers often have no other place to go.

He added that, if the legislation was passed, it would "not only curtail the civil rights of Gypsies but for people around the country".

"The onus is in the hands of the councils that should be providing more permanent sites, or at least designated stopping places."