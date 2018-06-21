The major fixture of the social season has arrived - it's Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot.

Fashionistas and racegoers at the Berkshire racecourse basked in blazing sunshine as temperatures hit a balmy 20C.

Day three of the event is one of the biggest dates in the British fashion calendar, and classy outfits were in abundance as the course welcomed its highest attendance so far.

But it was headwear that took centre stage.

Feathers were a popular choice for many, but other designs ranged from the exquisitely detailed to the outright wacky.

Image copyright Steve Parsons Image caption Looking all-white: These ladies appear to have been inspired by the Duchess of Sussex's outfit on day one

Image copyright Steve Parsons Image caption Champagne anyone? They say fizz can go to your head, but this might not be what they had in mind

Image copyright Steve Parsons Image caption Duster-up: Feathers were a popular choice, with ladies apparently competing in a bid to sport the most outrageous style

Image copyright DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS Image caption This sparkling gold design was among the marvellous millinery on display

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nice titfer you've got on yer loaf there, me ol' China

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Well, if it rains, this woman won't get wet, but you wouldn't want to stand behind her while watching a race

Image copyright DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS Image caption Can you spot the Toucan?

Image copyright Reuters Image caption "Sorry, who won that one? I couldn't see."

Royal Ascot will continue until Saturday.

Follow live coverage of Ladies' Day here.