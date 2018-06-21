Berkshire

Royal Ascot Ladies' Day 2018 in pictures

  • 21 June 2018

The major fixture of the social season has arrived - it's Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot.

Fashionistas and racegoers at the Berkshire racecourse basked in blazing sunshine as temperatures hit a balmy 20C.

Day three of the event is one of the biggest dates in the British fashion calendar, and classy outfits were in abundance as the course welcomed its highest attendance so far.

But it was headwear that took centre stage.

Feathers were a popular choice for many, but other designs ranged from the exquisitely detailed to the outright wacky.

Ladies in white Image copyright Steve Parsons
Image caption Looking all-white: These ladies appear to have been inspired by the Duchess of Sussex's outfit on day one
Champagne bottle hat Image copyright Steve Parsons
Image caption Champagne anyone? They say fizz can go to your head, but this might not be what they had in mind
Ascot hats Image copyright Steve Parsons
Image caption Duster-up: Feathers were a popular choice, with ladies apparently competing in a bid to sport the most outrageous style
Ascot hats Image copyright DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
Image caption This sparkling gold design was among the marvellous millinery on display
London Underground hat Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Nice titfer you've got on yer loaf there, me ol' China

Big hat Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Well, if it rains, this woman won't get wet, but you wouldn't want to stand behind her while watching a race
Toucan hat Image copyright DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
Image caption Can you spot the Toucan?
Ascot hats Image copyright Reuters
Image caption "Sorry, who won that one? I couldn't see."

Royal Ascot will continue until Saturday.

Follow live coverage of Ladies' Day here.

