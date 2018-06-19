Image copyright Chris Jackson Image caption The Duchess of Sussex is attending Royal Ascot for the first time

The Duchess of Sussex has joined the Queen to make her first appearance at Royal Ascot.

Wearing Givenchy, makers of her wedding dress, the Duchess arrived at 14:00 BST in a carriage procession with her husband Prince Harry, behind the Queen.

The couple, who were married a month ago at Windsor, will present the winning trophy for the St James's Palace Stakes.

The royal party was attending the first of five days racing this week.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Punters traditionally bet on the colour of the Queen's hat

Bookmakers were taking bets on the colour of the Queen's hat, which turned out to be yellow with a blue flower.

Flowers appear to be a theme at this year's event, with many racegoers reflecting them in their own choices of headwear.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Flowers seem to be a theme at this year's Royal Ascot

Image copyright Mary Evans Picture Library Image caption A favourite? Some would say this hat was made for Royal Ascot

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A balancing act? One racegoer wore a hat that appears to a contain a birdcage

Image copyright Chris Jackson Image caption Pollen levels are forecast to be high throughout the week

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption It would be hard to see the racing action stood behind this hat, but it is one of the most stylish on show

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A range of floral styles are on display

Image copyright Nigel French Image caption The flowers, though they are not real, might just attract a few bees

Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption If anyone needs shade, having a flutter with this hat might just do the job

