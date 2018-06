Image copyright TVP Image caption Gee Smith died on 25 November, a day after he was found stabbed a property in Finchampstead

A man has been acquitted of murdering a 29-year-old man who died after being stabbed in a property in Berkshire.

Anthony Wheaton, 25, of Dart Close, Finchampstead, was found not guilty of one count of murder following a trial at Reading Crown Court.

He was also found not guilty of an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Gerald - known as Gee - Smith was found stabbed at Mr Wheaton's property on 24 November and died the following day.