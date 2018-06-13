Image copyright Google Image caption Ronald Pate was last registered as working at the Langley Dental Clinic in Slough

A dentist has been suspended over an online post that called for "sewers of towns" to be "cleansed" of Muslims.

Ronald Pate, a now-retired dentist who worked in Slough, Berkshire, posted twice online the day after the Manchester bomb attack.

The General Dental Council (GDC) found him guilty of serious professional misconduct over the "religiously offensive" and "inappropriate" posts.

Mr Pate claimed he was referring to Islamic terrorists, not all Muslims.

However, the GDC's professional conduct committee said it "did not accept" he was solely referring to terrorists and suspended him for four months.

It also ruled that one post by Mr Pate on the GDPUK site, a website for "dental opinion and information", "would likely have been read" as a call for ethnic cleansing.

The committee said it "considered that the potential for hostility towards the Muslim population to be inflamed is increased by using this type of language".

Image caption The two comments were called "religiously offensive" and "inappropriate" by the General Dental Council

In another post, Mr Pate, a dentist since 1981, said Britons would "say goodbye to the country" and suggested Sharia Law will "soon" be recognised.

He accepted he may have written the posts "in haste and anger".

Mr Pate, last registered as working at the Langley Dental Clinic and Implant Centre in Slough, also argued the posts were written in a private message thread, inaccessible to the public.

However the GDC said GDPUK has 10,000 users including members of the public.

'Cavalier attitude'

Mr Pate told the hearing he was now retired, and the industry body would be unable to prevent him from making similar comments in the future.

He said he would not make the same comments again, particularly the "sewers of towns" remark, and would not make them in a public place or around patients.

The GDC said it believed there was a "high risk" the behaviour would be repeated because of Mr Pate's "cavalier attitude" towards the regulator.

It added that the language used: "Was religiously offensive and no reasonable person would find the language appropriate."