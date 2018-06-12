Image caption The Oracle shopping centre in Reading has been closed

A shopping centre has been evacuated after a suspicious item was found.

The Oracle shopping centre in Reading, its car parks and the surrounding streets have been closed after police received a call at about 09:00 BST.

Shoppers have told the BBC they are not being allowed back to their cars and people near to the site are being advised to stay inside buildings.

There is no indication of when the police cordon will be lifted. Traffic is being diverted away from the area.

Road closures are in place in Bridge Street, Gun Street, Minster Street and Yield Hall Place.