Image caption The attack was halted by passers-by who heard the woman's screams

A woman raped in an underpass by a man she had just met in a nightclub, has warned other women to be "more aware" when out drinking.

The woman told the BBC she had trusted her attacker in her "intoxicated" state when he said he would take her home.

"I can't say don't talk to someone, I can't say not to get drunk, because it's going to happen, but just be more aware, a bit more clued on," she said.

"You don't know a stranger, you don't know what anyone is capable of."

Dragged by the throat

Harjinder Brar, 23, from Slough, was jailed at Reading Crown Court last week for six-and-a-half years for the attack on 17 December.

The assault, which took place in an underpass in Maidenhead, Berkshire, was captured on CCTV.

Before the attack was halted by passers-by, Brar was seen pushing his victim to the ground and dragging her by the throat with his hand over her mouth.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, met her attacker inside Smokey Joe's club in Maidenhead on 17 December.

She said she was later asked to leave the club for being drunk and Brar offered to get her home safely.

Image copyright Google Image caption Brar raped the woman in this underpass on Frascati Way, Maidenhead

"I didn't know him, I had no idea about him at all, I should've have known better but obviously I was very drunk and I just wanted to go home," she recalled.

She said Brar's attack "happened quite quickly" when his "attitude changed towards me".

"I remember just being dragged around. I remember begging him, I remember saying 'please, I've got kids, I just want to go home'."

The aftermath of the attack "was awful", she said.

"I remember the next day I didn't want my kids to touch me. I felt disgusting".

The woman said she would suffer with anxiety whenever she ventured outside, and has been unable to visit Maidenhead since the attack.

"It's taken a lot to get me to where I am now," she said.

'I can't do this'

Brar waited until the first day of his trial in May to plead guilty.

His victim said: "I had to wait and go through everything, waiting for the DNA to come back, knowing all the evidence and waiting for it to go to court so that we could prove everything.

"There were points I remember being really upset and thinking 'I can't do this [trial], I don't want to go'. It was a massive relief I didn't have to go through all of that."

Faye Maxted, of charity the Survivors Trust, said: "It's crucial we don't fall into the trap of blaming a woman or a man for going out, drinking and having a good time. There's nothing wrong with that at all.

"However, we all need to be aware that there are some men out there who are sexual predators, purely and simply looking for the opportunity to take advantage of someone who's had a lot to drink."