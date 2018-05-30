Berkshire

Man charged with attempted murder in Newbury

  • 30 May 2018
Reading Crown Court Image copyright Google
Image caption Keith Davies will appear at Reading Crown Court on 2 July

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was assaulted.

The charge relates to an incident in which a man broke into a property in Newbury and assaulted a woman in her 40s on 25 May at 04:00 BST.

Keith Davies, 50, will appear at Reading Crown Court on 2 July after he was charged by Thames Valley Police with one count of attempted murder.

Mr Davies appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites