A police helicopter monitoring crowds at the royal wedding captured the moment a plane flew beneath it.

The helicopter was "several thousand feet" above the Aer Lingus passenger jet but looked much closer as the camera focused in on the people below.

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) Benson, Oxfordshire, tweeted and later said "standard separation" from other air traffic was maintained.

Prince Harry wed Meghan in St George's Chapel, Windsor, on Saturday afternoon.

The NPAS cameraman had tweeted: "That awkward moment where you're innocently scanning crowd numbers around the Royal wedding and a plane several thousand feet BELOW us scares me for a split second!"

Captain Ollie Dismore, director of Operations at NPAS, said they worked closely with National Air Traffic Services and Heathrow Air Traffic Control to ensure there was no disruption to commercial air traffic while they supported those policing the event on the ground.

"While our operating levels were higher than normal which created some unique video footage, standard separation between our helicopters and other airspace users was maintained throughout."