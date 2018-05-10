Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the Earl of Cornwall Pub after reports of a fight

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died when a fight broke out at a pub, police said.

Officers were called to the Earl of Cornwall Pub in Slough at about 11:30 BST on Wednesday night.

A 43-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Two men from Slough, aged 35 and 57, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Det Ch Insp Andy Shearwood, of Thames Valley Police, said members of the public will notice an increased police presence over the coming days as in the investigation continues.

He added: "I would like to reassure people that we believe this to be an isolated incident."