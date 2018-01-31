Image copyright Thames valley Police Image caption Hayward was originally jailed for nine years for causing grievous bodily harm with intent and dangerous driving

A man who was jailed for injuring a police officer after hitting him in a stolen car has had his sentence extended following the officer's death.

PC Gareth Browning was left permanently disabled after Luke Haywood drove into him in Reading, Berkshire, while on day release from prison in 2013.

Haywood was jailed for nine years in 2014 after admitting causing grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving.

But PC Browning never recovered from his injuries and died in April 2017.

Haywood was then charged with manslaughter and pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption PC Gareth Browning, who was medically retired following the crash, died aged 36 in April

He was sentenced to a further three years and four months in prison, which he will serve on top of the original sentence.

PC Browning had been attempting to stop the stolen vehicle when he was injured.

He was medically retired and was aged 36 when he died from his injuries.