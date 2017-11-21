Image copyright Slough Borough Council Image caption Sohail Munawar became leader of Slough Borough Council in June 2016

A council leader faces a no-confidence vote after claims he forwarded a pornographic video to colleagues.

Slough Borough Council chief Sohail Munawar was suspended by the Labour Party after complaints from fellow councillors.

The Sun, which published details of the graphic footage, said Mr Munawar told the paper he had been tricked by a "scammer or virus".

Mr Munawar has not replied to the BBC's requests for comment.

Councillors will vote on a motion to remove him from his post on 28 November.

Mr Munawar reportedly claims he forwarded the Whatsapp message to his contacts in error, having been sent it by someone else.

Image copyright Slough Borough Council Image caption Slough council said Mr Munawar remains leader of the council until he resigns or until there is a vote of full council

The authority leader has remained in the post he has held since June 2016 despite no longer representing Labour.

A council agenda said the motion to remove Mr Munawar was brought forward because of complaints about his behaviour in office made "by the Deputy Leader and several female councillors."

The Labour Party said it does "not comment on internal matters".

A council spokesperson said: "He remains the leader of the council until he resigns or until there is a vote of full council."