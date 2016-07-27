Drink driving arrest after Reading bus crash
- 27 July 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after a car crashed into a bus in Reading, closing a busy road into the town centre for nearly three hours.
The vehicle hit the bus on Reading Bridge at around 14:45 BST on Tuesday, Thames Valley Police said.
Fire crews and paramedics attended and two people suffering from minor injuries were taken to Royal Berkshire Hospital.
The force is interviewing the man on suspicion of drink driving.