Image caption Two people suffering from minor injuries were taken to Royal Berkshire Hospital

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into a bus in Reading, closing a busy road into the town centre for nearly three hours.

The vehicle hit the bus on Reading Bridge at around 14:45 BST on Tuesday, Thames Valley Police said.

Fire crews and paramedics attended and two people suffering from minor injuries were taken to Royal Berkshire Hospital.

The force is interviewing the man on suspicion of drink driving.

Image copyright Stuart White Image caption The crash caused disruption in the town centre