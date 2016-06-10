Image copyright PA Image caption The average price of a home in Slough is now £315,704 - up by £59,692 since 2015

Slough has seen the fastest rise in house prices in the UK over the last year, an estate agent has said.

Your Move and Reeds Rains recorded house price growth of 23% in Slough from 2015-2016.

It said the increase was driven by the development of Crossrail as well as a boost to jobs in the area.

Across England and Wales as a whole, property values went up by 6.8%, bringing the average price of a house or flat to £293,599.

The average house price in Slough is currently £315,704 - up by £59,692 since 2015.

A report from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) predicted this week that house prices were heading for a short-term dip in the coming months amid uncertainty over the EU referendum outcome, before heading back upwards.

For the first time since 2012, more surveyors expect prices to fall in the next three months than those predicting an increase, Rics said.