The miniature street party is made of 30,000 Lego bricks

A miniature street party made of 30,000 Lego bricks has been created to mark the Queen's 90th birthday.

The model, which took 650 hours to build, is on display at Legoland in Windsor.

It features rows of picnic tables, bunting, 600 guests and a miniature Royal Family displayed in front of a recreation of Buckingham Palace consisting of a further 35,000 bricks .

The exhibit will be on display until November.

The model features a miniature Royal Family displayed in front of a 35,000-brick recreation of Buckingham Palace

The model took staff 650 hours to build

The exhibit features up to 600 miniature guests

The exhibit will be on display at the resort until November

The model was created ahead the official 'Patron's Lunch' on Sunday