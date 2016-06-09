Berkshire

Lego street party created in 30,000-piece model for Queen's 90th

  • 9 June 2016
Lego Image copyright Jonathan Hordle / Rex Shutterstock
Image caption The miniature street party is made of 30,000 Lego bricks

A miniature street party made of 30,000 Lego bricks has been created to mark the Queen's 90th birthday.

The model, which took 650 hours to build, is on display at Legoland in Windsor.

It features rows of picnic tables, bunting, 600 guests and a miniature Royal Family displayed in front of a recreation of Buckingham Palace consisting of a further 35,000 bricks .

The exhibit will be on display until November.

Image copyright Jonathan Hordle / Rex Shutterstock
Image caption The model features a miniature Royal Family displayed in front of a 35,000-brick recreation of Buckingham Palace
Image copyright Jonathan Hordle / Rex Shutterstock
Image caption The model took staff 650 hours to build
Image copyright Jonathan Hordle / Rex Shutterstock
Image caption The exhibit features up to 600 miniature guests
Image copyright Jonathan Hordle / Rex Shutterstock
Image caption The exhibit will be on display at the resort until November
Image copyright Jonathan Hordle / Rex Shutterstock
Image caption The model features a miniature Royal Family displayed in front of a 35,000-brick recreation of Buckingham Palace
Image copyright Jonathan Hordle / Rex Shutterstock
Image caption The model was created ahead the official ‘Patron’s Lunch’ on Sunday
Image copyright Jonathan Hordle / Rex Shutterstock
Image caption It took 520 bricks to make the models of the Royal Family

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites