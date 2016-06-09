Lego street party created in 30,000-piece model for Queen's 90th
A miniature street party made of 30,000 Lego bricks has been created to mark the Queen's 90th birthday.
The model, which took 650 hours to build, is on display at Legoland in Windsor.
It features rows of picnic tables, bunting, 600 guests and a miniature Royal Family displayed in front of a recreation of Buckingham Palace consisting of a further 35,000 bricks .
The exhibit will be on display until November.