HMP Aylesbury makes 'remarkable' improvement, report says
- Published
A prison that was in "turmoil" has made "remarkable" improvements since its last inspection, a report said.
HMP Aylesbury's role was changed from a young offender institution to a Category C jail last October due to national prison population pressures.
HM Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP) said the prison remained short-staffed but said employees were "more effective".
It found the number of unemployed prisoners had reduced from 40% to 25% with plans "to improve this further".
The prison previously housed young men aged 18-21 convicted of violent crimes and serving long sentences.
Due to rising numbers of prisoners needing accommodation, it was "suddenly and without sufficient consultation, notice or support" changed into a Category C training establishment, taking in older inmates.
Inspectors made their most recent visit to the prison between 29 and 31 August.
The report said that more efficient use of staffing meant 75% of prisoners spent more than eight hours out of their cells on a week day, compared with 40% of men having less than one hour out of their cells each day at the time of the last inspection in 2022.
HMIP said HMP Aylesbury had made "good" or "reasonable" progress on all aspects apart from the provision of careers information, which was rated as "insufficient".
The report said: "This was a positive independent review of progress and the governor and his team should be congratulated."
Charlie Taylor, Chief Inspector of Prisons, said: "We were worried about Aylesbury after the last inspection, but the amount of change the governor and his team have achieved in such a short time is remarkable.
"Many prisons are grappling with the same issues that Aylesbury faces, and this should give hope that real, tangible improvement is possible when a team is really determined to succeed.
"The challenge now will be for them to stay on this path. Many of the prisoners I spoke to were appreciative of the improvements to the jail."
