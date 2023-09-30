Luton stabbing: Boy, 16, dead and two teenagers arrested

Nunnery LaneGoogle
The teenager who died has not yet been formally identified

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy.

Bedfordshire Police were called to Nunnery Lane, Luton, on Friday at about 19:00 BST after reports three teenagers had been stabbed.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds and died shortly after, police said.

Another teenager is being treated at hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

This follows a separate attack on Sundon Park Road in the town where two people were seriously injured and one arrested.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit have launched a murder investigation, and believe both incidents are connected.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.