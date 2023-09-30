Luton stabbing: Boy, 16, dead and two teenagers arrested
Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy.
Bedfordshire Police were called to Nunnery Lane, Luton, on Friday at about 19:00 BST after reports three teenagers had been stabbed.
A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds and died shortly after, police said.
Another teenager is being treated at hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
This follows a separate attack on Sundon Park Road in the town where two people were seriously injured and one arrested.
The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit have launched a murder investigation, and believe both incidents are connected.
