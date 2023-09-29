Luton stabbing: Two seriously injured in attack
Two people have been seriously injured in a stabbing attack, police said.
Bedfordshire Police said the incident happened in Sundon Park Road in Luton, on Friday afternoon.
One person was arrested in connection with the incident and was being questioned.
A force spokesman said: "We understand that members of the community will be concerned, but our officers are on scene and carrying out lines of inquiry."
He added: "Knife crime has no place in our society and our thoughts are with the victims and all of those affected."
