Sycamore Gap: Luton ramblers among last to see Hadrian's Wall tree
- Published
A group of ramblers has shared photos of a famous tree taken the day before it was illegally cut down at Hadrian's Wall.
The trekkers were walking the length of the Roman barrier to raise money for Keech Hospice Care in Luton.
Fundraiser Andrea Daniels said the group visited Sycamore Gap in Northumberland twice on Wednesday.
"It was such a privilege to be there, standing beneath [it] and being dwarfed by it," she said.
"It really was a force of nature."
The tree, which appeared Kevin Costner's 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, stood beside the wall, near Crag Lough at Henshaw.
On Thursday, Northumbria Police began investigating after the Northumberland National Park Authority said it had been "deliberately felled".
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
Every year fundraisers take part in a charity walking challenge to raise money for Keech Hospice care.
The group of 20 people were on day four of the trek, covering 84 miles between Carlisle and Newcastle, when they arrived at Sycamore Gap.
"It was very important that we got there, it was a place to focus on getting to for some people," she said.
After taking a group photo with the ancient landmark the ramblers continued their walk, seeing it again in the late afternoon on their return to their hostel.
Ms Daniels said the other charity walkers had begun messaging them with the news the tree had been felled the day after they visited.
She said: "We were getting messages from other people in the other groups to say the tree's down; we thought it was just a joke."
Another walker, Lynne Russell said she was "sickened and very emotional" to learn what had happened.
"We feel so fortunate to have seen Sycamore Gap, and extremely sad that no-one will ever get to see [the tree] again," she said.
