Boy, 15, charged with attempted murder over Luton stabbing
- Published
A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed.
Bedfordshire Police was called to Chapel Street in Luton shortly after 23:00 BST on Monday and found a man in his 20s was injured.
The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named, was charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
He has been remanded in custody.
Another boy, 16, was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on bail.
Police are trying to identify another suspect who was wearing dark clothing and riding a dark coloured electric bike.
Det Sgt Scott Fowler, from Bedfordshire Police, said: "This was a heinous attack that left a young man fighting for his life and no doubt has deeply affected those that witnessed it."People with information have been asked to contact the police.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830d