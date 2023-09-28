Protesters form human chain to save Newport Pagnell trees
Protestors forming a human chain have prevented two 70-year-old trees from being removed.
Contractors arrived at North Square in Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire, to fell a horse chestnut and sycamore.
Polly's Yard Management Company arranged for the removal of the trees after reports they may be causing "movement" in a nearby property.
Milton Keynes Council said the trees did not meet the "high standard" to issue a Tree Preservation Order.
Resident Peter Rogers said the trees have stood in the area for more than 70 years.
"It's ludicrous to remove them," he said.
Landowner Polly's Yard said a neighbouring property had concerns the trees were causing them "difficulty".
In a statement they said: "Investigations by their insurers have attributed this to moisture reduction in the clay soil caused by the proximity of the two trees".
Another resident, Adrian Yardley, said he believed there were natural springs under building foundations on the street which could be the real cause of the reported issues.
He added: "It is no doubt in my mind that any change in the amount of moisture in the ground... is due to the springs and nothing to do with these mature trees".
Milton Keynes Council explained that when an individual applied to remove a tree in a conservation area the only course for rejection is to make a Tree Preservation Order.
They said to issue such an order a tree must meet nationally-set standards, "which sadly these trees do not appear to meet".
According to the council, there are concerns the horse chestnut's recent growth will eventually become unstable.
They also believe the sycamore is showing signs of stress, making it susceptible to disease.
"With this in mind, we had no option other than to reluctantly approve the application," they said.
