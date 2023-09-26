Woman dies after Center Parcs Woburn Forest collision
Police are investigating after a woman died following a collision at a Center Parcs resort.
The woman, who was a member of staff at the Woburn Forest site, died in hospital.
Paramedics were called to the site, off Fordfield Road, in Millbrook, Bedfordshire, at 12:17 BST on Friday.
A Center Parcs spokesman said the woman's family, friends and colleagues were being supported.
Det Sgt Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire serious collision investigation unit, said: "We are investigating a reported collision between a vehicle and a member of staff at Center Parcs Woburn Forest on Friday.
"The member of staff was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died later that day. Our thoughts remain with her family."
The East of England Ambulance Service said an ambulance and air ambulance were sent to the scene.
A spokesman for Center Parcs said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of our team at Woburn Forest.
"Our thoughts are with her family, friends and her colleagues at this time.
"We are in contact with her family, and we are offering support to them and any of our colleagues at Woburn Forest who have been affected.
"Center Parcs is working closely with all the relevant authorities following this incident."
