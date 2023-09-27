Rickmansworth care home in special measures over resident injury
- Published
A care home has been put in special measures after a resident sustained a serious injury.
CareTech Community Services Limited, in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, provides care to autistic people and those with learning disabilities.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected the home, which supports 12 people, in July and August.
Its rating dropped from good to inadequate and it will be re-inspected to ensure improvements are made.
The inspection was prompted after the regulator received a notification of an incident in which a person using the service sustained a serious injury.
The CQC said it would investigate whether regulatory action should be taken in relation to the resident who sustained the injury.
Stefan Kallee, of the CQC, criticised the lack of personalised care.
"We saw one person's care plan didn't accurately reflect how often they were going home to see their family. Another care plan noted a musical instrument was important to someone and had broken, but not all staff knew about this when caring for them", he said.
He also found low staff morale, repairs not being carried out to a high standard and "significant shortfalls in leadership."
The report concluded the service was inadequate and placed it in special measures.
The CQC said it would re-inspect within six months.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830