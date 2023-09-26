Bedfordshire: Pilot safe after plane crash-lands in tree
A pilot escaped without injury after a plane crashed into a tree.
The light aircraft came down on Isle of Wight Lane at Kensworth, near Dunstable, Bedfordshire, at about 11:14 BST on Monday.
Fire crews from Dunstable, Luton, Toddington, Stopsley and Harrold attended, with the pilot rescued using a triple extension ladder.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said he had not sustained any injuries and crews left the scene at 11:43.
Bedfordshire Police also attended.
