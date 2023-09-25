Driver arrested after passenger dies on A10 in Hertfordshire
Police are appealing for witnesses after a passenger died when a car left the carriageway.
Hertfordshire Police said a Fiat Scudo left the northbound carriageway of the A10 near Thundridge, north of Ware, at 07:00 GMT on Friday.
The driver, a 35-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. and has been released on police bail.
Witnesses with dashcam footage have been asked to contact the police.
The police thanked members of the public who stopped to try to help one of the passengers.
Sgt Rebecca Cornell, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "Despite everyone's efforts, including the officers who were first on scene and ambulance service colleagues, a passenger sadly died as a result of their injuries."
