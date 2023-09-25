Teenage boy appears in court after Luton murder
A teenage boy appeared in court accused of murdering a man who was fatally stabbed.
The 16-year-old is charged with killing 38-year-old Omar Khan in the Sundon Park area of Luton on 16 September.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also accused of causing grievous bodily harm to a woman and possessing a knife.
A plea hearing was set for 24 October and a provisional trial date for 13 May next year.
The two victims suffered knife wounds at the back of the Sundon Park Health Centre off Tenth Avenue just before 02:00 BST on Saturday, 16 September.
At Luton Crown Court, Judge David Farrell KC remanded the defendant in custody.
The youth appeared wearing a grey tracksuit on a video link from HMP Cookham Wood Young Offender Institute, in Rochester, Kent.
Dan Taylor, defending, said there was no application for bail.
Prosecutor Daniel Siong said a second suspect, a 17-year-old boy, had been released on police bail after being arrested and interviewed on suspicion of murder.
