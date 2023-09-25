Car crashes into a former pub near St Albans
A car has crashed into a house that was previously a pub which sold for £1.2m last year.
The vehicle hit the wall of the building on the A5183 Redbourn Road, near St Albans, Hertfordshire, which was formerly known as The Punch Bowl, Spritzers, and then Fudge.
The building had been used as a public house since the 17th Century, and was rebuilt in 1901.
The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the crash.
Now known as Punch Bowl House, the building is a private home.
In 2019, a woman started a petition calling for safety measures on the road after her mother was killed in a collision with another driver, who also died.
