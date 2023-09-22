Ex-Doctor Who's art leads bidding in Hertfordshire charity auction
- Published
Celebrities including Jodie Whittaker have contributed art to a charity auction that is now under way.
Hitchin-born artist Sarah Graham started the fundraiser to raise money for North Herts & Stevenage Samaritans.
She invited more than 170 celebrities, including James Bay, Joe Lycett and Kerry Ellis to paint campervan designs for the project entitled Samarivans.
All the vans created by the artists are on display at Arkley Fine Art in Hitchin until 29 September.
Describing her art, titled Time Van, the Doctor Who star said: "Time Van incorporates the colours of my Doctor's costume. The blue coat, yellow braces, pride rainbow and the number plate is 13 as I'm the 13th Doctor."
Within 24 hours of the auction beginning, Time Van had received about 75 bids, with the price reaching £2,000.
Speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio, Ms Graham said Whittaker was "actually hoping to get the most bids by the end of the auction".
Samarivans was inspired by Background Bob, a 14-year-old with hydrocephalus, epilepsy and cerebral palsy, who collaborated with more than 750 artists, including Ed Sheeran.
Ms Graham said she wanted to raise money for the charity as it had "provided a lifeline" for her during her struggle with bipolar disorder.
"I know from personal experience how important the Samaritans can be when you are in deep distress. I wanted to find a creative way to fundraise and get the local community involved," she said.
Samaritans uses volunteers to offer listening and support to people and communities in times of need.
The auction runs online until the morning of 1 October.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830