Newport Pagnell South: Lib Dems take Tory council seat
- Published
The Liberal Democrats have won a city council seat from the Conservatives following a by-election.
Tony Oyakhire won the Milton Keynes City Council seat in the Newport Pagnell South ward.
The by-election followed the resignation in August of Conservative Scot Balazs after he was convicted of driving offences.
Labour and the Liberal Democrats will continue to run Milton Keynes City Council via a "progressive alliance".
The Liberal Democrats won the election with 43% of the vote.
Mr Oyakhire has previously served on the Newport Pagnell Town Council.
There were a total of six candidates for the seat. 2,508 votes were cast and Mr Oyakhire received 1,088 votes. Saskia Soden, Labour Party, got 684 votes and Ade Adeliyi, Local Conservatives, received 561 votes.
Gary Lloyd, Green Party, received 80 votes, Anthony Cocksedge, Independent, received 53, and Jane Whild, Women's Equity Party, got 34
