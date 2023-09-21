Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after Luton stabbings
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and causing grievous bodily harm after a double stabbing.
Omar Khan, 38, from Leicester Road in Luton, died after being stabbed in the Sundon Park area of the town at about 01:55 BST on Saturday.
A woman was taken to hospital for treatment of stab wounds.
Bedfordshire Police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday and was being questioned by officers.
Det Insp Justine Jenkins said: "No doubt the local community will be shaken by this horrific event, and we want to reassure everyone that our dedicated investigation team is working tirelessly to understand the circumstances around the incident and hold accountable those responsible for this senseless act.
"Our specialist officers are providing support to the family."
