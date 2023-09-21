Bedford: Teenager pleads guilty to manslaughter over fatal stabbing
A teenager has pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder but after man was fatally stabbed.
Ashish Sachdev Nahar, 25, of Kempston, Bedfordshire, died from a stab wound sustained on 29 June in Jubilee Park, Bedford.
The 16-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, entered his plea at Luton Crown Court on Thursday.
A trial is due to take place before a High Court judge at Huntingdon Crown Court on 4 December.
Judge Michael Simon remanded the youth into custody at Feltham Young Offender Institution.
At the time of Mr Nahar's killing, his mother Anita Nahar described him as a "cheerful joyful young man who had all his life ahead of him".
