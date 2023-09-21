Heavy rain causes flooding in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire
- Published
A number of roads have been flooded after heavy rain.
Fire services across Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire said they had dealt with a high volume of calls due to rising water levels on Wednesday evening.
Hertfordshire Fire Control said it had taken 54 calls from across the county.
Cambridge Road, Hitchin, was closed at the railway bridge due to flooding, Hertfordshire Police said, and in Buckinghamshire, Thames Valley Police said it had reports of flooded roads.
In Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, local residents said the Stansted Road by Parsonage Lane was flooded but was now clear.
Eyewitnesses said a van and a car had become stuck and remained there.
Flood alerts remain in place in the Aylesbury area and the River Stort in Hertfordshire.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said between 18:00 and 20:00 BST it took 33 emergency calls that were "weather related".
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830