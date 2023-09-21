Hertfordshire council's drive for more electric charging points
Electric car owners could be getting more charging points after a council revealed a new roll-out strategy.
Hertfordshire County Council is looking at potentially adding more charging points in publicly and privately operated car parks.
It has also looked at off-street options on publicly owned land.
The council said it was an important strategy in the pursuit of "a sustainable Hertfordshire".
The strategy is aimed to help those who live and work in the county to recharge their vehicles "conveniently and appropriately".
The council said where off-street options were unavailable it would support the installation of charge points on the highway network "to fill gaps in provision".
A cabinet meeting agreed to the final version of electric vehicle charging infrastructure strategy.
Councillor Reena Ranger said it was "a road map" to facilitate the transition to an electrified transportation network.
She added it was important for them to "strike the right balance" so that everyone's needs were "catered for".
