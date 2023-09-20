Family pays tribute to man who died on M25 in Hertfordshire
A man who died in a crash on the M25 "enjoyed life to the full", his family said in tribute.
Cameron Robst, 23, from Cardiff, died at the scene after emergency services were called to the Hertfordshire section of the motorway on Saturday.
The collision at 23:00 BST involved a red Ford Focus travelling west between junction 24 and junction 23.
Hertfordshire Police appealed for dashcam footage and said: "Our thoughts remain with Cameron's family."
Mr Robst was the sole occupant of the vehicle which was travelling between Potters Bar and Bignells Corner.
His family said: "He was a wonderful, caring and fun 23-year-old who enjoyed life to the full, with a smile and personality that could light up a room.
"Our family will never be the same without him."
PC Kirk Caldicutt, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, appealed for witnesses and for "anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it to please come forward".
"If you have a dashcam fitted, please review your footage as you may have captured vital evidence that could help us progress our inquiries," he said.
