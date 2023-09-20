Luton deputy council leader quits 'dictatorial' Labour Party
The deputy leader of Luton Borough Council has resigned from the Labour Party saying it "no longer upholds the values that initially drew him to its cause".
Mohammed Aslam Khan served the Lewsey ward for 12 years and currently represents the Poets ward, which the council confirmed he would continue to serve as an independent.
Mr Khan said: "There's a clear choice between dictatorship and democracy."
Labour has been approached for comment.
'Distrust and disdain'
In his resignation letter to the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer he thanked council leader Hazel Simmons MBE for being "instrumental in his career progression" and that "it has been an honour to serve alongside her and many other dedicated individuals who share a passion for public service".
However, he claimed that under Mr Starmer's leadership, the national party "has grown not only distant from the volunteers and activists who give up their valuable time to campaign and help improve our local communities, but has actually created an environment which actively treats us with both distrust and distain".
Mr Khan added that he "joined a party which not only talked about equality and social justice, but did something about it", but that it was now a "confused party more interested in playing party politics than standing up for what is right for the country".
Following boundary changes Mr Khan was elected to the newly-formed Poets ward at the May 2023 local elections.
Prior to those elections, eight Labour councillors had been deselected, including three who broke lockdown rules.
The two local party branches covering the Bedfordshire town's two parliamentary constituencies, had been put in "special measures" for unrelated reasons, which meant local candidates have had to be selected by the national party.
Luton Council told the BBC that in the meantime the authority has no deputy leader, but any matters relating to Mr Khan's education portfolio would be handled by Ms Simmons.
