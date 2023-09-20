La Voix appeals after Houghton Regis van theft
A drag artist said she was "absolutely devastated" after a van containing costumes and equipment for her stage show was stolen.
Former Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist La Voix said the van, taken from Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire, contained equipment worth £30,000.
She said she would continue with "the next couple" of dates on her tour and would then reassess the situation.
Bedfordshire Police confirmed the van was reported stolen on Wednesday.
La Voix said: "This is my livelihood and that of 10 others who work with me on the tour who rely on this to pay their bills, including my band who have had all their instruments stolen.
"Everything is gone, including all of my wonderful costumes which people had worked on for months to pull together, everything… to see it all gone is just unbelievable."
In an emotional plea on social media, she said: "I've put so much love and work into this show and I can't do it without my tools."
In addition to instruments and bespoke dresses, the van also contained lighting and audio equipment.
La Voix has promised a cash reward for information that helps find the van, which has the registration number DW52 BBB.
"If you see a dodgy-looking person wearing a Diana Ross fishtail number hanging around Dunstable, bear in mind it might just be mine, and get in touch," she said.
