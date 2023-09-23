Mosques in East of England open doors to 'break down barriers'
Mosques in the East of England are among 250 across the country opening their doors this weekend as part of a national initiative by the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) aimed at helping to break down barriers. What do they hope visitors will take away from the experience?
'Learning about each other's faith brings people closer'
The UKIM Madinah Masijid mosque in Luton has been opening its doors for about 25 years after trustee Maqsood Anwar had a conversation with someone who wanted to see what one was like inside.
"Once you learn about each other's faith it brings people closer and then breaks down those barriers," he said.
"Suspicions seem to disappear, and that's very important for us as Muslims - to convey our message and try to bring people together."
The mosque is working in partnership with Luton Town, and hopes Saturday's match against Wolverhampton Wanderers will draw more people to the event.
'It's about building a relationship'
Fatma Bodhee is co-ordinator of the event at the Siddiqa Nawaz Broome Mosque and Meditation Centre in Broome, Suffolk.
She hopes people will use the day as an opportunity to ask questions.
"We think it's a good thing for people to learn about us… it's about building a relationship with the local community here and beyond, really," she said.
The mosque holds open days throughout the year and also regular events including cooking sessions, coffee mornings, activities and meditation.
She said it was important to give people the opportunity to make "ties" and friends with those of the Islamic faith.
"From this area, it's mainly people from a Christian background and so they've all come to learn what we are about and what Islam is about and to get to know us as people."
'Don't feel like these are strangers'
Rajab Alee, from Al-Madinah Centre in Norwich, said mosques were not "just for one day, not just for one hour or two hours".
He said he hoped people visiting a mosque for the first time this weekend would find a sense of peace and feel "free".
"Don't be afraid, just go in and you can ask any question you like to the Imam or to the responsible people of that mosque," he said.
"Feel these are your brothers and sisters who are welcoming you in the mosque, don't feel like these are strangers... we are all human beings - this is a place of peace."
