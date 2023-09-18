Russell Brand: Foodbank charity cuts ties over allegations
A foodbank charity has cut all ties with Russell Brand in the wake of recent allegations.
The comedian and actor has been accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse, which he denies.
One Can Trust in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, said he was no longer its ambassador following the "extremely serious allegations".
"It is not appropriate or in the interests of our organisation for him to continue in this role," it added.
The charity provides more than 600 weekly food parcels and offers advice and support to families who are struggling with financial difficulties.
In November 2020, Brand posted on Twitter, now known as X, that he was volunteering for One Can Trust, having been inspired by the campaigning of Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford.
In a video in the same post, he added: "I'm supporting them in any little way I can."
It is understood he and his wife, Laura Gallacher, became joint ambassadors in 2021.
All previous mentions of Brand have now been removed from the trust's website.
The allegations, which emerged at the weekend, were made in a joint investigation by the Sunday Times, the Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.
Four women are alleging sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, when Brand was at the height of his fame.
He has denied the allegations and said his relationships have been "always consensual".
