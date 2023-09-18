Luton: Murder probe opens after man in 30s dies
Detectives have opened a murder investigation after a man was killed in the early hours of Saturday.
Emergency services were called to Tenth Avenue in the Sundon Park area of Luton at about 01:55 BST.
Bedfordshire Police said there had been reports that two people had been attacked by what was believed to be two men with knives.
A man in his 30s was declared dead at the scene and a woman was taken to hospital.
The force has called for anyone with information to come forward.
Det Insp Justine Jenkins said: "We understand the impact shocking incidents like this have on local residents and want to reassure the community that officers are pursuing all lines of inquiry to progress the investigation and identify those responsible.
"We are particularly interested to hear from anyone who was in and around the area between 01:00 and 03:00 and may have dashcam footage.
"Knife crime has no place in our society and my thoughts are with the families of the victims and all those affected."
