Appeal after man killed in crash on M25 at Bignells Corner
- Published
Police are appealing for help after a man died in a crash on the M25.
The man, aged in his 20s, was driving a red Ford Focus when it crashed between junction 23 (Bignells Corner) and junction 25, travelling anti-clockwise, at about 23:00 BST on Saturday.
The driver, who was the only person in the car, died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed, police said.
Hertfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses, information and dashcam footage.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.