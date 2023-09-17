Luton: Pioneers of women's football honoured with blue plaque
The first women to represent England at an international football tournament have been honoured with a blue plaque.
The FA and Luton Heritage Society unveiled it at Crawley Green Recreation Ground, which was home to the Chiltern Valley Ladies.
It honours the team, as well as the British Independents - which played between 1967 and 1972 - and founders Harry and June Batt.
The 1971 World Cup captain, Carol Wilson, said "it means the world".
Women's football was banned until 1970, when the Women's Football Association (WFA) persuaded the FA to overturn it.
Luton bus driver Harry Batt had defied the ban and formed teams to represent England in overseas tournaments after seeing how popular women's football was in other countries.
His various teams were made from players he scouted from across the country but the majority came from Luton Ladies, Southampton Ladies and the team he managed, Chiltern Valley Ladies based at Crawley Green.
After taking part in the 1971 Women's World Cup, Mr Batt - who died in 1985 - received a lifetime ban from coaching.
Ms Wilson said of the plaque: "Oh it means the world, Harry's been underrated. Harry and June have been underrated for years, it's about time they were recognised and I think this is just the place."
She also spoke about her hopes that current and future lionesses will get the recognition they deserve.
"I just hope the FA doesn't take as long recognising them for what they do as it did with us. That's the only thing I'd say, but for the future I think it looks bright for them, I really do," she added.
Daniella Batt, 25, never met her grandfather Harry and only has some memories of her Nan, June.
As a youngster she had no idea of their contribution to women's football but has been overwhelmed seeing them recognised for their success.
She said: "I mean I got so emotional when it was being unveiled, it's also really sad they're not here to see this and see the whole team again. It's beautiful and sad at the same time but it's really emotional.
"I didn't know my grandad, I knew my nan but I was really young when she died and didn't know much about it ... my dad started telling me these amazing things and I've met all these lovely ladies years ago and it's just been a rollercoaster but it's been fantastic."
Their son Keith Batt said ahead of the unveiling he was "absolutely delighted".
