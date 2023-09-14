Body-in-suitcase murderer Matthew Waddell handed life sentence
A man who killed his partner and hid her body in a suitcase inside a wheelie bin has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years.
Matthew Waddell, 35, murdered Sarah Albone at her home in Winston Crescent, in Biggleswade, Bedfordshire.
The family of the mother-of-three said they would live the rest of their lives in "indescribable" pain.
Judge Michael Simon said the sentence reflected the "unrestrained brutality of the attack".
He said he had also taken into account the "persistence through various modes until the death was assured, her vulnerability, the domestic context and the concealment of her body".
Addressing Waddell, the judge said: "It is difficult for anyone to conceive the terror Ms Albone must have experienced and how frightened and helpless she must have felt against you."
The remains of Ms Albone were found in the taped up bin at her Winston Crescent address on 25 February - three months after she was last seen.
The 38-year-old had ended her relationship with Waddell in January 2021 because she felt he was emotionally controlling.
He would return to her home repeatedly, the court heard, and ignored his bail conditions when he was arrested for harassment.
On at least two occasions in the months before her murder, Ms Albone had reported Waddell to police.
She reported him for assault in December 2021 and, in a statement, she catalogued his controlling and aggressive behaviour towards her, the court heard.
Over that time, Waddell told her family and friends she was receiving treatment at a hospital in London and could not be contacted.
He sent text messages from her mobile phone, used her bank card and sold her belongings, the jury was told.
Speaking after the sentencing, one of Ms Albone's sisters, Nikita Clayton, said: "She was found in a bin, disposed of like a piece of rubbish, like nothing."
In a statement, her family said they "would never understand why or how anyone could do such a horrific act in such a callous way".
They also encouraged women "living in fear of their partner" to report it to the police or a supportive charity.
"Our plea to people is to please reach out for help when you can, as we would want no other family to have to go through what we have," the family said.
Det Ch Insp Iain Moor, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridge and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said: "This was a horrifically violent and despicable crime which has cost a woman her life.
"Sarah was a vulnerable woman who made several attempts to leave Waddell, but he continued to manipulate her in a bid to remain a part of her life. When he felt like he was fully losing control in the relationship, he launched his fatal attack.
"His actions did not end after the attack. He went to great lengths to try and cover up what he had done, and he continued his coercive behaviour as he lied to Sarah's family and friends."
In his sentencing remarks, Judge Simon called for Bedfordshire Police to undertake a full review of the case to consider whether any lessons could be learned.
The judge pointed out the police were aware of the relationship between Ms Albone and Waddell and a domestic violence risk assessment had classified the relationship as "high risk".
A spokesperson from Bedfordshire Police said a domestic homicide review would be carried out.
