Second man charged after Stevenage gunshots heard
- Published
A second man has been charged after gunshots were heard in a town.
It follows an incident first reported in the Essendon area of Hertfordshire, where a Mercedes and a flatbed van were seen driving erratically.
Police said the Mercedes then crashed into a private ambulance at junction seven of the A1(M), for Stevenage, and continued on to Lytton Way with the van. Shots were then heard.
A 31-year-old man, from Stevenage, has been charged with attempted murder.
Hertfordshire Police also charged him with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and dangerous driving.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Hatfield Remand Court on Thursday.
It follows the arrest of a 50-year-old man, from Essendon, who also faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear/violence, dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
He was also remanded into custody ahead of a plea hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on 9 October.
A further 25-year-old man, from Basildon, Essex, is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder.
Det Insp Iain Macpherson, from the Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire Major Crime Unit, has urged anybody with information about the green Mercedes, with a registration ending in WUG, to not approach it but contact the police.
