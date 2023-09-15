National Diversity Awards shortlists campaigners in East of England
A disability advocate has said being nominated for an award for her work highlighting chronic illnesses "meant the entire world".
Ruth Spurr from Buckinghamshire lives with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome and documents her life on social media.
The 29-year-old has been shortlisted for a disability positive role model award in the National Diversity Awards.
She said "just to be nominated is an award for me".
The social media advocate lives with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, gastroparesis and intestinal failure, Addison's disease and an autoimmune disease.
She found out about the nomination after she came out of hospital.
"It made me cry because when you live with a chronic illness you feel that you're just surviving," she said.
The conditions and complications of the illnesses she lives with are life-limiting, and she said after a battle with sepsis in February, she felt grateful to be alive.
"It's very hard coping with that, you think what legacy are you going to leave... and I worry about that a lot, but through social media I have actually found my purpose."
Each individual can see the reasons they were nominated - Ms Spurr said seeing those messages made her and her parents realise the impact she had had on others.
Evangelist Naomie Praise Kabasele, from Luton, is part of group of eight nominees that have been shortlisted in the Positive Role Model for Race, Faith and Religion category.
It aims to recognise someone who has worked tirelessly to inspire others and promote change specifically around race, religion and faith.
"Getting this nomination and being voted for means so much to me... I am being a voice to the voiceless," Ms Praise Kabasele said.
She works as an ordained minister and public speaker using her own experiences to inspire other women experiencing mental health issues and bullying.
"I am going to work harder to do things that will impact others and help others, and in terms of my service it is just going to be something that is going to change my entire life and how I think," she said.
'If I can do it you can too'
António Ferreira, 25, from Colchester, has been nominated for the Positive Role Model Award for his mental health activism and anti-racism campaigning.
The organisers said he was a "living example of someone who continues to break barriers faced by minorities", and had been "pivotal" in supporting a storyline about a young black man with schizophrenia in Eastenders.
He said being nominated had given him "a feeling of inspiration and motivation".
"It's very easy to think your work is going unnoticed... to start questioning is this even affecting anyone like you want it to?
"So it was a pleasant reminder that your work is being appreciated and this is the right step forward."
He said it was important that he and others spoke out about mental health and wanted to give a voice to others.
"If I can do it you can too - a lot of people in my community say thank you to me but they can do it just as well as I can."
The annual awards recognise individuals in the community who work to tackle issues including equality, diversity and inclusion.
Out of the 90,000 people nominated,120 have been shortlisted for their contributions as positive role models for age, disability, gender, LGBT, race, faith or religion.
The 12th annual ceremony takes place on Friday evening in Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral.
