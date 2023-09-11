Norwich and King's Lynn remember Battle of Britain
The sacrifices of those who fought in the Battle of Britain have been remembered at services in Norwich and King's Lynn.
Almost 3,000 personnel, known as "the few" took part in the large-scale World War Two aerial battle in 1940.
A parade by RAF Marham and RAF Regiment personnel took place at Norwich City Hall before a cathedral service.
In King's Lynn, wreath-laying and a service were held at Tower Gardens.
The Battle of Britain lasted July-October 1940, and the failure to defeat the RAF is viewed as the moment Hitler called off plans to invade Britain.
"We will never forget the bravery and the tremendous commitment these people made so that we can enjoy the peace we do today," said Deputy Lord Lieutenant David Goddard, from the office that represents the monarch in Norfolk.
"Things could have gone either way, it was so finely balanced, and it was the sheer determination of a very small group of people, who managed to endure all the austerity and hardship and actually triumph over what was then an axis of evil."
Wing Commander Will Williamson, from RAF Marham, said the battle against the Luftwaffe was still significant to today's air and ground crews.
"Eighty-three years ago not very many people went up into the skies to defend the country against Nazi Germany and were it not for them there would have been terrible consequences," he said.
"The resonance is quite obvious with what's happening in Eastern Europe today and supporting our allies over there."
