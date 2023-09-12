University of Bedfordshire radio station hopes for DAB future
A university-run radio station has submitted an application for a new licence which they hoped would help them reach new listeners county-wide.
Radio LaB, which is based at the University of Bedfordshire's Luton campus, put in an application for a new DAB licence to Ofcom.
Inspire FM and other community stations in the town have voiced their support.
Radio course leader Dr Lawrie Hallett said he was delighted at the prospect of more radio broadcasting in the town.
The station, which is mostly staffed and run by volunteer students, started broadcasting as Luton FM in May 1997.
According to Ofcom, digital radio services now reach more than 96% of households in the UK, with more than half of the adults in the country having a DAB radio in their home.
Mr Hallett hoped the application would benefit the whole of Luton and encourage people "to think about how they use radio as a platform to build communities and promote social gain".
Inspire FM, a community station based in Luton, hoped the university would be successful with the application.
Mohammed Tariq, from the station, said: "We see this as a great opportunity for collaboration and our audience will really benefit from the station's future presence on DAB."
