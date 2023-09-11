Biggleswade: Matthew Waddell guilty of body-in-suitcase murder
A man who killed his partner in a "frenzied and horrific attack" and hid her body in a suitcase inside a wheelie bin has been found guilty of murder.
Mother-of-three Sarah Albone's body was discovered on 25 February after her family reported her missing.
Matthew Waddell, 35, of Winston Crescent, Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, had tried to make it appear she was alive by using her phone and bank card.
He denied murder but was convicted by a jury at Luton Crown Court.
The remains of the 38-year-old were found in a taped-up bin at her house, three months after she was last seen.
Over that time, Waddell told her family and friends she was receiving treatment at a hospital in London and could not be contacted.
He sent text messages from her mobile phone, used her bank card and sold her belongings, the jury was told.
Warning: Article contains distressing detail
Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew said a purple suitcase was found wrapped in industrial cling film and under the remains of a carpet in the bin.
Ms Albone, who had multiple sclerosis (MS), had suffered an attack which included stamping, kicking, punching and possible use of a weapon, the court heard.
The cause of death was airway obstruction caused by catastrophic injuries to her head.
In a letter found in the house, Waddell wrote: "I stamped on your head so many times I have caved your head literally, but you were still breathing. I grabbed a towel and wrapped it around your head.
"There was blood everywhere."
He went on: "I felt nothing."
'Developed an obsession'
The jury heard the couple first met in November 2020, with Ms Albone becoming dependent on him due to her MS and a neurological disorder.
She ended the relationship in January the following year because she felt he was emotionally controlling, Mr Mulgrew said.
He would return to her home repeatedly, the court heard, and ignored his bail conditions when he was arrested for harassment.
"He had developed an obsession and could not accept she would not be part of his life," said the prosecutor.
She reported him for assault in December 2021 and in a statement she catalogued his controlling and aggressive behaviour towards her, the court heard.
Suspicious 'babe' in text
Her stepsister, Corinne Foster, who described the relationship as "toxic", became suspicious about text messages she received from Ms Albone's phone in February.
A message supposedly sent from hospital addressed Ms Foster as "babe".
"Sarah Albone would never have called her babe," Mr Mulgrew said.
"The tone and the grammar did not match."
Waddell told Ms Foster that her stepsister was "in the best place possible" and they were putting a plan in place for mental health treatment.
In the witness box, he said he had snapped after suffering "years of abuse".
"It is a feeling like you would not believe," he said.
"You literally go numb. You stop feeling."
Judge Michael Simon remanded Waddell in custody for sentencing on Thursday.
